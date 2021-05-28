By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another big event is returning to Pittsburgh this summer.
On Saturday, July 24, a WWE Supershow will come to PPG Paints Arena.
According to WWE, tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, June 11.
The WWE is going back on tour as a lead-up to SummerSlam, which will be on Saturday, August 21.
The location for SummerSlam has not yet been revealed but the company plans to announce the location during the 2021 Belmont Stakes on June 5.