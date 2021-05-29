By: KDKA-TV News Staff

READE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man from Altoona is wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place earlier this week in Cambria County.

Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Jaiquain Taylor.

According to police, Taylor is wanted for a stabbing that occurred on May 24 along Ridge Road in Reade Township.

A 25-year-old man was stabbed and taken to UPMC Altoona hospital by private transportation and was last listed in stable condition.

Police have described Taylor as 5’5″, weighing 200 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Taylor is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless endangerment, among other charges.

Anyone with information regarding Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact State Police’s Troop A in Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.