PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Meet Boone.
He’s a beagle, but, unlike the other howling hound dogs, he’s got a set of wheels, a bowtie and now a national book award.
Boone's wheelchair helps him get around because he doesn't have any back legs.
A Western Pennsylvania couple adopted him, and his owner decided to write a book about Boone’s incredible adoption story and journey to becoming a therapy dog.
It turns out his happy tale just won the 15th annual National Indie Excellence Award for Children's Non-Fiction!
Boone’s story is available on Amazon, and all the proceeds go to Joey’s PAW, an organization that provides prosthetics and wheelchairs to rescue pets in need.