By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 48 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 39 are confirmed and 9 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from seven months to 85 years with a median age of 44 years.
The newly reported death occurred in May, and the person was in their 60s.
There have been 7,132 total hospitalizations and 101,223 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,945.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: