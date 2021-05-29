By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCDONALD, Pa. (KDKA) — The McDonald Borough Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding John Rudolph Terrell, who is currently missing.
Terrell, 58, is described as being 5'9 feet tall and weighing 215 pounds.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans and blue tennis shoes.
Police say Terrell suffers from alcoholism and frequents the Panhandle Trail.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the department at 724-926-2105.