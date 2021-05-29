VERONA, Pa. (KDKA) — On Saturday, a group honored the lives of those who have served our country and given the ultimate sacrifice.

700 geranium flowers are planted at the Verona cemetery.

The Oakmont Lions Club says so many graves don’t have family to take care of them, so this is how they pay Memorial Day respects.

From one end to another, a sea of American flags can be seen placed at the headstones of veterans.

And right below, a smaller but still powerful gesture.

“There were a lot of graves unattended and so we had the idea, maybe we can step in, do some grave decorating and start with veterans,” said Diane Harrell of Oakmont Lions Club.

“A lot of these veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice no longer have family in the area, so you know we wanted to put a flower on the grave,” said Gary Rogers of Oakmont Lions Club.

Diane Harrell says the care of forgotten soldiers’ graves came up in 2016. Since then, the Oakmont Lions Club has been laying red geraniums for Memorial Day.

For her and others, it’s more than just a gardening project.

“We’re all so very grateful for those who served those who gave their lives to serve our country and it’s just a way of honoring and thanking them,” Harrell said.

And for Gary Rogers, it’s the history that draws him back year after year.

“People who lived here made history,” Rogers said. “They were in the civil war, the second world war, first world war so history is a part of us, and our town is history. That’s what makes it interesting.”

It’s an act of respect and serving those that have given everything to protect our country.