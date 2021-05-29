By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After being drafted in the first round by the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier month, Najee Harris continues to make headlines.
The Steelers selected Harris, a standout running back from The University of Alabama with the 24th pick in the draft.
Harris kicked off his time in Pittsburgh getting high praise from Jerome Bettis, pumping up the crowd at a Penguins game, and now is moving up the ranks in terms of jerseys being sold.
In a tweet from Fox Sports, Harris’ black Steelers jersey is listed as the 7th highest selling in the NFL.
Here's a look at the top selling player jerseys in the NFL 👀 pic.twitter.com/uCImRKOk1T
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 28, 2021
Harris’ uniform is listed behind:
- Two of Tim Tebow’s Jacksonville Jaguars jerseys
- Three of Justin Fields’ Chicago Bears jerseys
- Tom Brady’s white Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey