By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The cool and damp weather is set to stick around for a couple more days.
Saturday will be wet with scattered light rain and steady temperatures in the lower 50’s.
Sunday dries out but only gets slight warmer in the upper 50's.
Memorial Day will be much nicer, with partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures in the lower 70’s.
Memorial Day will be much nicer, with partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures in the lower 70's.

The rest of the week will be near average in the mid-to-lower 70's but it starts to get unsettled by Wednesday with rain and storms chances going into the weekend.
