CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Ross Park Mall, Ross Township, Shots Fired

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A large police presence has gathered outside of Ross Park Mall.

READ MORE: 15 Parishes In The Catholic Diocese Of Pittsburgh To Merge Into Four New Parishes

According to Allegheny County 911, they were called to the mall just after 4:30 p.m. and have since taken two people into custody.

Police are currently looking for a third person.

KDKA has been told that they were called to the mall for reports of shots fired.

No one has been injured and multiple police units are on the scene.

A store manager tells KDKA an altercation occurred outside of their store.

They said it began as an altercation between two groups of teenagers and a gun had been pulled, causing the mall to implement its lockdown procedure.

READ MORE: Former President Donald Trump Looms Large In Pennsylvania 2022 Republican Primary

Following the arrest of two suspects, police could be seen running across the mall parking lot, along with SWAT vehicles speeding to the rear of the mall behind the JCPenney.

People are being moved to a staging area as police rope off the mall parking lots. They have said that it is not safe to be near the parking lots, according to KDKA’s Meghan Schiller.

Police sources have told KDKA’s Andy Sheehan that they believe today’s incident could be a gang-related incident between three people.

The public is being told to avoid the area.

We have the latest updates at CBSN Pittsburgh and you can tune in live here.

MORE NEWS: 17-Year-Old Teenager Dies In The Hospital After Shooting In Pittsburgh's Allentown Neighborhood

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details