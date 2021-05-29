By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A large police presence has gathered outside of Ross Park Mall.

UPDATE: Police have 2 people detained. There are no apparent injuries. Police, EMS and fire departments on scene. Avoid the area. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/7k7IQF5tb5 — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) May 29, 2021

According to Allegheny County 911, they were called to the mall just after 4:30 p.m. and have since taken two people into custody.

Police are currently looking for a third person.

KDKA has been told that they were called to the mall for reports of shots fired.

No one has been injured and multiple police units are on the scene.

DEVELOPING: I just spoke over the phone with a store manger from Ross Park Mall. She’s currently hunkered down inside her car with two store employees because she says traffic is congested evacuating the mall. @KDKA — 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐜𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐊𝐃𝐊𝐀 (@roycejonesnews) May 29, 2021

A store manager tells KDKA an altercation occurred outside of their store.

They said it began as an altercation between two groups of teenagers and a gun had been pulled, causing the mall to implement its lockdown procedure.

Following the arrest of two suspects, police could be seen running across the mall parking lot, along with SWAT vehicles speeding to the rear of the mall behind the JCPenney.

#HAPPENINGNOW: We are in the parking lot at Ross Park Mall @KDKA pic.twitter.com/73EqLL0XpH — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) May 29, 2021

People are being moved to a staging area as police rope off the mall parking lots. They have said that it is not safe to be near the parking lots, according to KDKA’s Meghan Schiller.

#NEW: We are being moved to a staging area so police can rope off the area around the Ross Park Mall parking lots. Police tell me they did not yet locate who fired those last rounds of gunshots. Police tell me it’s no longer safe to be up near the parking lots @KDKA pic.twitter.com/awICOixQR0 — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) May 29, 2021

Police sources have told KDKA’s Andy Sheehan that they believe today’s incident could be a gang-related incident between three people.

The public is being told to avoid the area.

