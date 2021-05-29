CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
This comes after Robert Morris University announced earlier this week that it would be eliminating its hockey programs.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Fundraising efforts are underway to save the hockey program at Robert Morris University.

The university eliminated both men’s and women’s programs earlier this week.

The “Save Robert Morris Hockey” group launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to bring the teams back.

So far, more than $10,000 has been donated with a goal of $2 million.

This effort comes after a change.org petition garnered 16,000 signatures and counting.