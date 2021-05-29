PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a holiday weekend and Americans are putting the pandemic in the rearview mirror.

Whether by land or by air, an estimated 37 million people are expected to travel this weekend.

That’s a 60% increase from last year, while most people were in the pandemic lockdown.

For many, it’s the first time they’re hitting the road in more than a year.

In addition to packing sunscreen and clothes, you’ll probably want to pack a little patience as well.

The busiest days have already passed, but that doesn’t mean the traffic is gone.

According to AAA, around 37 million people will hit the road to travel 50 or more miles this weekend.

For those who are driving, expect to pay a little more at the pump.

Unleaded gasoline in Pittsburgh is averaging around $3.19 per gallon, and just slightly lower than that nationally.

This comes as petroleum prices worldwide are going up and countries are holding back production.

AAA says not to expect those prices to go anywhere either.

They expect gas prices to stick around $3.00 per gallon throughout the summer.

Air travel is also skyrocketing.

Pittsburgh International Airport says they’ve seen a 1200% increase in travelers from just a year ago, averaging around 10,000 people per day.

For those traveling by air, masks are still required when traveling through airports and on airplanes.