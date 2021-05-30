By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The winners of this year’s Gene Kelly Awards have been announced.
The awards, named after Pittsburgh native Gene Kelly, are given out annually to recognize excellence in high school musical theater in Allegheny County.
The nominees were announced last month, with four winners having been selected and announced on Saturday night.
The winners selected are:
- Best Actor — Tyler Guinto-Brody, Elizabeth Forward High School
- Best Actress — Audrey Logan, South Fayette High School
- Best Supporting Actor — Desmon Jackson, Woodland Hills High School
- Best Supporting Actress — Ellie Tongel, Plum Borough Senior High School
“Since it’s beginning in 1991, the Kelly Awards has recognized the incredible talent of students across Allegheny County,” said Executive Producer Mark Fleischer. “While we can’t be together in person at the Benedum, gathering virtually will allow us to applaud the ingenuity and perseverance of students, teachers, and school communities. In a time when we need the arts the most, they have found news ways, despite seemly insurmountable obstacles, to ensure musical theater remained part of their school year.”
For more information, visit the Pittsburgh CLO’s website here.