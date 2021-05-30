By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DONORA (KDKA) — A man has been arrested and is facing homicide charges following an early morning shooting in Donora on Saturday.
Police say 22-year-old Javonne Crawford was taken into custody outside of a home along 3rd Street.
According to police, Crawford shot and killed 26-year-old Dakota Johnston, who died at an area hospital after being shot at least one time.
Police also say Crawford shot 24-year-old Tionya Gaston, who was transported by paramedics to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds.
Crawford is facing criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide charges.
State Police are investigating.
