FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) – During World War II, Alfred Wilson was injured in France but refused evacuation.
He continued to treat his fellow soldiers until he lost consciousness.
For that act of bravery, Wilson was awarded the Medal of Honor, the highest decoration given in the United States military.
This Memorial Day Weekend, the Fayette County community honored his sacrifice and service with a special ceremony attended by his relatives.
"No hero should ever be forgotten, or allowed to fall through the cracks," said one of his relatives. "Thank goodness for Alfred, two plaques here today at this cemetery, he will not be forgotten."
Organizers of the ceremony said they wanted to honor Wilson because some did not realize he was a Medal of Honor recipient.