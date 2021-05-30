WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — An alligator that wandered away from his owner’s Pennsylvania home slipped into the Susquehanna River but was found the following day.
Oscar is believed to have gotten out of the pen at the Wrightsville home sometime Thursday, the York Daily Record reported. The home is about 100 feet from the river's west bank, and the 3-foot-long animal was spotted Friday morning in the Susquehanna.
Owner Tyler Hake, a biologist who works with reptiles and has had Oscar since he was about 16, was in western Pennsylvania conducting a survey. On Friday, he and a borough crew walked the riverbank and spotted Oscar in the river, pretty much in front of Hake's home, and were able to recapture him.
Hake said he appreciated the aid provided by the police department and borough workers, calling them "super helpful."
