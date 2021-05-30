PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Most of the COVID-19 restrictions in Pennsylvania were lifted at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

The Wolf Administration said businesses, events, and venues can move to full capacity. There are no more social distancing protocols and no gathering limits for indoor and outdoor events. The mask mandate for unvaccinated individuals remains in place.

On Sunday, restaurants counted down the minutes until the clock struck 12:01 a.m. and they could welcome more customers.

“It’s definitely exciting. I think everyone is itching to get out,” said Taylor Myers, manager at Local Bar + Kitchen in the South Side.

“It’s going to be great for everyone,” said Vincent Ferro, director of sales for Foxtail and AMPD Group.

Businesses, events, and venues can return to 100 percent capacity. Pennsylvanians can expect more people at gyms, salons, theaters, stores, restaurants, weddings, and stadiums.

Myers hopes the lifting of mitigation orders will lessen worries and bring in more customers. Since there are no more social distancing rules, there will be no more spaced-out tables at restaurants.

“It helps the atmosphere for sure. It’s a bar, everyone wants to go out meet new people, mingle and walk around so that’ll help, and I hope it encourages people to come out more and just enjoy themselves,” Myers said.

Vincent Ferro helps attract customers to a handful of local restaurants for AMPD Group. He’s ready for places to start looking like they did before the pandemic.

“Everything was down bad for a long time, and everybody was depressed. It was nice to see things start opening back up and I’m very happy to see everybody’s mood changed. Everybody’s so excited just to be free again,” Ferro said.

You’ll still see masks though. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said unvaccinated people must wear masks until June 28 or when 70 percent of Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated.

“We just want everyone to have a good time and still feel safe. We’re going to follow protocols, whatever the mandates are still as best as we can. We’re hoping it picks up here and everyone can get out and enjoy themselves,” Myers said.

The state health department still recommends that people refer to CDC guidance on how to stay safe. Find the CDC recommendations here.