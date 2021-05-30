By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Last week, Heinz Endowments approved almost $10 million to help development programs in the Pittsburgh area, and $3 million will go to reopening art venues.
Upgrades at the New Granada Theater in the Hill District will be assisted by a $1.75 million grant and other funds from different donors and organizations.
Grants will also go to Bike Share Pittsburgh, UrbanKind Institute and Circles Greater Pittsburgh, among other organizations and causes in the Pittsburgh area.
“Strengthening community development is core to building healthy neighborhoods, and improving quality of life for all, now and for future generations,” said Grant Oliphant, President of the Endowments. “This is a pivotal time that has further exposed areas of need and inequities in our communities that must be addressed if we are to move forward together in sharing in our region’s economic, social and cultural wellbeing.”