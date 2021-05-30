By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today, people can check out a new traveling World War II exhibit.
It will be at the Senator John Heinz History Center.
It explores the impact western Pennsylvania had during the war.
People can learn about the development of the jeep that was produced in butler.
Visitors will also hear the stories behind Rosie the Riveter and the local Tuskegee Airmen whose contributions helped to turn the tide of the war.
You can buy tickets at the center’s website or in person.