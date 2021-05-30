By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is welcoming back visitors with a season-opening parade tomorrow.READ MORE: U.S. Senator Bob Casey Planning To Introduce 'Five Freedoms For American Children' Bill
They say they want to bring joy to their visitors after all the challenges of the last year.READ MORE: Child Killed In Fire, 3 Others Hospitalized; Cause Sought
They are promising princesses, superheroes, Irish dancers and some surprises.MORE NEWS: Heinz Endowments Approves $3 Million To Help Reopen Pittsburgh-Area Art Venues
The parade starts at 11 a.m. Monday morning and is free with admission to the zoo.