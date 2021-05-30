CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is welcoming back visitors with a season-opening parade tomorrow.

They say they want to bring joy to their visitors after all the challenges of the last year.

They are promising princesses, superheroes, Irish dancers and some surprises.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. Monday morning and is free with admission to the zoo.