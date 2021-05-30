PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after three men were injured in a shooting on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the high foot-traffic area of East Carson Street, prompting police to shut down around four blocks of the road while they were investigating.

Three men ended up in the hospital as the result of the shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg multiple times. Officers applied a tourniquet to his leg until paramedics could take him to the hospital. He was last listed in stable condition.

Police say that a short time later, two additional men arrived at the hospital by private transportation, one with gunshot wounds to the leg, the other with a graze wound to the leg. Both arrived at the hospital in stable condition.

It’s unclear if there are any suspects or what prompted the shooting.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

