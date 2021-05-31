Building materials company celebrates Military Appreciation Month through a month-long series of donations, partnerships and giveaways.



Throughout 84 Lumber’s 65 year history, it has maintained a strong commitment to United States military members. To continue the tradition, the building materials supplier is hosting its sixth annual Operation Appreciation campaign this May in honor of Military Appreciation Month.

“Operation Appreciation is one of our favorite times of year,” said 84 Lumber Vice President of Marketing Amy Smiley. “It means a lot to us to be able to set aside time to honor heroes from all of our communities across the country and to give back to those who have given so much.”

To kick off Operation Appreciation, 84 Lumber partnered with the Pittsburgh Penguins to host a Military Appreciation Game on April 20. The company also teamed up with the Penguins Foundation to provide 500 local military children with Hug-A-Hero dolls, customized stuffed dolls that have a picture of the child’s military hero, in hopes of bringing joy and comfort to these children.

The Penguins partnership served as a launch for several other military promotions that 84 Lumber is doing in May, including:

84 Lumber is a presenting partner of the “Home for a Hero” campaign with the Pittsburgh Penguins, which will award and feature a local veteran or current military member with home renovations. 84 Lumber will provide $25,000 in home renovation materials, and the Penguins will cover the cost of a contractor up to $25,000.

Every week during the month of May, 84 Lumber is donating $5,000 to a different military-related charity that was nominated by an 84 associate or a fan on social media. There will be five total donations, and 84 Lumber will announce each donation weekly on social media. Charities include Wounded Warriors, K9s for Veterans, Clear Path for Veterans, AFTA-Cincinnati and Project Healing Waters.

84 Lumber associates will be sporting navy and military green Operation Appreciation hats throughout the month.

On social media, 84 Lumber will be highlighting associates around the country who currently serve, have family members who serve, or who are military veterans.

84 Lumber is launching a partnership with Folds of Honor to provide educational scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military veterans. The company will be making a monetary donation as well as a donation to a local TopGolf fundraising event in Pittsburgh.

Also on social media, 84 Lumber is giving away hats, t-shirts and camo gear during the month of May. Follow along at @84Lumber for your chance to win.

In addition to the month-long promotions, 84 Lumber honors veterans all year round through a 10 percent discount for all military personnel and first responders. The company also has combat-wounded purple parking spots at every store nationwide and puts a strong emphasis on hiring former military members as well.

“Supporting America’s military is something that our company has been passionate about since the beginning,” said Smiley. “In previous years, we’ve given away a tiny house, awarded veterans with $8,400 to their local stores, launched partnerships with organizations like the Fisher House Foundation, and much more. We are honored to have the opportunity to thank our country’s heroes, and we look forward to dedicating the entire month to them this May.”

84 Lumber is the nation’s largest privately held building materials supplier. To learn more about 84 Lumber or to follow along with the Operation Appreciation Campaign, visit 84lumber.com or follow Facebook.com/84Lumber, Instagram.com/84Lumber and linkedin.com/company/84-lumber.