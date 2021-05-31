By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are asking for help after they say a car entered the closed Memorial Day Parade route in Bethel Park and started driving erratically.
Bethel Park Police say they're asking for help from anyone who might have images of the scene.
Police say it was about 9:40 a.m. when an orange Ford Mustang drove into the closed parade route on Bethel Church Road. The car was seen driving erratically near the intersection of Church and Bethel Church roads.
Police say they quickly stopped the vehicle and identified the driver.
They’re asking for anyone who caught the erratic driving on camera or video to email crimewatch@bethelpark.net, but they didn’t say if the driver was facing charges yet.