By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CARNEGIE (KDKA) — As we pause to remember those who give their lives in service of our country, local communities are honoring their heroes.

This weekend, the Historical Society of Carnegie cut the ribbon on a new exhibit.

The Colonel Robert Sawhill Center of Military Heritage details his service in Vietnam and his time as a prisoner of war.

The Historical Society says it also serves as a lasting memorial to veterans from Carnegie.

“It’s meant as an acknowledgement of honor, duty, service, and country,” said Jeff Keenan, secretary of the Historical Society.

“We’re very proud that the family decided to endow this as a permanent exhibit here at the Historical Society,” Keenan added.

All of the items on display were donated by Colonel Sawhill’s family.