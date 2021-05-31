By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies commemorated this Memorial Day with a wreath laying ceremony, moment of silence and the playing of Taps.READ MORE: Upper St. Clair Police Warn Of Uptick In Phone Scams Costing Victims 'Substantial Sums Of Money'
The Department of Veterans Affairs hosts the ceremony every year. This year, it was private.
The VA says there are more than 323,000 veterans living in Western Pennsylvania.READ MORE: Pine-Richland School Board Schedules Meeting To Review Football Coach Applicants
It is with solemn dignity and respect that the VA marks the service of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
“The brave men and women interred here, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, loved their country, our country. Each understood the importance of protecting our freedoms and rights of our fellow citizens, each of these heroes sacrificed for our country,” Edward Hajduk, the cemetery director, said.MORE NEWS: Soldiers And Sailors Holds Remembrance Memorial Day Ceremony
More than 5 million Americans, including veterans of every war and conflict, are buried in VA cemeteries.