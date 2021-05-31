By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh celebrates the centennial of the installation of the Doughboy Statue in Lawrenceville on Sunday.
In addition to serving as the entryway into Lawrenceville, the statue also commemorates veterans from both World Wars, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.
The statue was built in 1921 after the Lawrenceville Board of Trade raised money to support troops fighting in World War I.
The war ended before they money could be used, so the monument was built.