By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A 25-year-old man died Sunday morning in an ATV crash in Derry Township.
According to the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office, Joshua Shugars was traveling south down Pipers Road around 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
The coroner could not tell what caused Shugars to overturn his vehicle and be ejected from it but ruled the crash and death as accidental. He was the only person on the ATV.
Shugars was pronounced dead at the scene.