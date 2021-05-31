PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As we honor veterans, it’s also important to remember the mental health crisis facing those who served.
Data shows 30 percent of active and reserve military members deployed to the Middle East since 2001 have experienced a mental health issue with 50 percent unable to get the help they need.
This weekend, the Irreverent Warriors, a non-profit group, held its first-ever walk in Pittsburgh using humor to help veterans.
"Our mission of this thing, all the ridiculousness, is to bring veterans together and the purpose is to improve their mental health and prevent veteran suicide," said Irreverent Warriors Vice President Nate McDonald. "We kind of do it with an air of humor and the irreverence. The Irreverent Warriors is more than just a name, it's kind of how we operate."
The weekend hike is just one of 70 events the group has planned around the country this year.