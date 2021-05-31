By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say they issued seven citations after approximately 200 to 300 motorcycles, ATVs and dirt bikes were riding in large groups around Pittsburgh on Monday.
Pittsburgh police say several of the vehicles were illegal and "driving dangerously on the streets, running traffic lights and stop signs."
"Dozens of riders fled the area around Fifth Avenue and Frankstown when Zone 5 officers initiated a traffic stop for an illegal ATV around 4 p.m.," police said in a release.
Police say the driver of the ATV received seven citations.