PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is Memorial Day, a day we salute those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Many people in our area are expected to take part in services and tributes, including at the decades-old pilgrimage that is getting restarted after being put on pause last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pilgrimage will make sixteen stops to honor those who gave everything for the country.

The pandemic forced last year’s remembrance to be canceled.

Today’s event will begin at at 8:00 a.m. at the 17th Street boat dock with a wreath launch.

Allegheny Co. Executive Rich Fitzgerald and State Senator Jay Costa are among those expected to attend.

Each of the locations will include a prayer, the placing of a wreath, a rifle salute, and the playing of “Taps.”

Parts of this year’s commemoration will include a flyover by the 911th Airlift Wing around 10:15 a.m.

The pilgrimage will make stops at the following locations and times:

VFW Post 6675, S. 20th at Sidney Street – 8:15 a.m.

Carnegie Library, 2205 E. Carson Street – 8:30 a.m.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial, E. Carson at S. 18th Street – 8:45 a.m.

Polish Veterans Memorial, 1807 Jane Street. – 9:00 a.m.

Fire Station #24, 1724 Mary Street – 9:15 a.m.

South High School Memorial, E. Carson at S. 10th Street – 9:30 a.m.

Armstrong Park Memorial, Sarah at S. 12th Street – 9:45 a.m.

Mission Street Memorial, 2315 Mission Street – 10:00 a.m.

Pius Street Memorial Garden, 105 Pius Street – 10:15 a.m.

Zone 3 Police Station, Arlington at Warrington Avenue – 10:30 a.m.

Mt. Oliver Firehouse, 120 Brownsville Road – 10:45 a.m.

30th Ward Memorial, Brownsville Road at Suncrest Street – 11:00 a.m.

Boy Scout Veterans Memorial, Brownsville Road between Birmingham and Linnview Avenue – 11:15 a.m.

St. Adalbert Cemetery, 1512 Brownsville Road – 11:30 a.m.

South Side Cemetery, 1404 Brownsville Road – 11:45 a.m.

The pilgrimage will end around 12:30 p.m. after a short program inside the South Side Cemetery.

The keystone speaker will be possible Mayoral candidate Tony Moreno, who served in the U.S. Army Airborne.