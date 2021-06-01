PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today, June 1st, is the start of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

The season lasts for six months, ending November 30th.

The bulk of activity occurs from August 1st to October 31st.

This year’s official forecast for the Atlantic calls for another active season with a 60 percent chance for an above average active season.

The chance for a near normal season stands at 30 percent with just a 10 percent chance for a below normal season.

Now that we have all the forecast details out of the way let’s talk about what you want to know.

Is a hurricane going to impact your trip to the beach? Well, you won’t be impacted THIS weekend.

The tools to make an accurate forecast beyond that really don’t exist yet.

What we do have is years of data on where the most likely places for landfalling storms have occurred in the past.

The Outer Banks of North Carolina are some of the places hit the most often, averaging a hurricane landfalling near them every five to seven years.