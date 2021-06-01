CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In a press conference Tuesday, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger said it was his “idea” to take a pay cut ahead of the new season.

The quarterback agreed to a new contract in March, which reduced his pay by $5 million.

Before the contract signing, he had a $41.25 million salary-cap hit in 2021 which had been the highest of any player in the league.

Roethlisberger also added that he is returning to his normal workout and training routine after having fully recovered from his elbow injury.