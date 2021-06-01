By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 113 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths in the last three days.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 74 are confirmed and 39 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 3 months to 87 years with a median age of 43 years.
There have been 7,137 total hospitalizations and 101,336 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,945.
