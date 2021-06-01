MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) – A house fire in Munhall Tuesday claimed the life of one person.

The fire happened at a home near Andrew Street and East 16th Street. A witness said it almost looked like someone had poured gasoline on the home, which was engulfed with flames.

WATCH: Neighbor Catches Flames On Camera



The house is gutted on the inside. Fire investigators were inside trying to figure out what happened to the approximately 60-year-old home.

The fire started late Tuesday afternoon, though there is no word on the cause yet.

The deputy fire chief says one person died inside the home.

They say it was a tough fire for firefighters because of what they call a heavy fire load, meaning they had a tough time just getting through the door because they believe the fire was burning for quite some time before crews could arrive.

Neighbors say the man who lived at the home was a lifelong resident and had formerly dedicated his life to taking care of his mother. His name hasn’t been released yet.

One firefighter was transported from the scene for smoke inhalation but appears to be ok. Some other firefighters were having some rehab issues so the Salvation Army was on scene to make sure plenty of water was supplied to them.

The county fire marshal is taking over the investigation.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.