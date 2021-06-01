By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – A homicide investigation is underway after police say a 24-year-old man who was part of a landscaping crew working in Penn Hills was shot Tuseday morning.

Neighbors tell KDKA kids had just gotten on the school bus when they heard at least nine rounds fired. Allegheny County police say first responders found the victim, who hasn’t been identified yet, shot multiple times.

#BREAKING NEWS —> We are following an active homicide investigation in Penn Hills. Neighbors tell me they heard roughly nine rounds about an hour ago. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/BbjehguuXU — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 1, 2021

As homicide detectives launched an investigation, Faybern Drive at Mt. Carmel Road was shut down.

Detectives could be seen going door-to-door trying to get information from neighbors. Police say witnesses described the suspect as a Black male wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. He ran towards Mount Carmel cemetery, police say.

Penn Hills: Police activity w/road closure – Faybern Dr at Mt Carmel Rd; Police and EMS on scene. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 1, 2021

Neighbors tell KDKA they’re devastated knowing it’s another homicide in the Penn Hills area.

