HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Lt. Gov. and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman says he's marking the start of Pride Month by "technically breaking a law" and flying pride flags from his office balcony in Harrisburg.
Fetterman calls a provision passed by Republicans last year to ban unauthorized flags on Capitol grounds a “direct response” to his LGBTQIA+ flags.
Happy #Pride2021 !
This flag from my office is technically breaking a law. Yet, it’s perfectly legal to discriminate against the LGBTQIA+ community in PA.
This must change.
We must *never* stop pushing for Equal Protection Under The Law in Pennsylvania. 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ pic.twitter.com/3gqN8ByA0r
— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) June 1, 2021
"This flag from my office is technically breaking a law. Yet, it's perfectly legal to discriminate against the LGBTQIA+ community in PA," Fetterman tweeted. "This must change."
Fetterman’s campaign touts his record as an LGBTQIA+ ally, saying he broke the law when he officiated the first same-sex marriage in Allegheny County. He says he went on to officiate over two dozen more same-sex weddings before the ban was overturned.