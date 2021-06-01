By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Last Friday, we introduced you to a local group and a barber who teamed up to help the homeless in our area.

This past weekend, the Mission From Mars along with the Route 8 Barbershop, the Fade Factory Barber Shop, and the Southside Barber Shop decided to up their game.

Each Sunday, the mission gives out meals, clothes, and other essentials to people in need at the corner of Federal Street and West Montgomery Avenue on the North Side.

This weekend, they gave away summer haircuts, too — a luxury many people take for granted.

“I think self care is important and I think some of them don’t have that opportunity,” Jennifer Zebo said.

“I know how I feel after a fresh haircut. I think helping our friends in need have a little more dignity in the way they look and feel is super important,” Zebo added.

Jennifer says she hopes to continue events like this to help those who need it most.