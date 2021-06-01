By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH, Pa./CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (KDKA) — Moderna announced Tuesday that it is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to receive full FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 18 and older.
Currently, the Moderna vaccine is distributed in the U.S. due to an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) declared back in December of 2020. However, it is seeking a Biologics License Application, which requires data from pre-clinical and clinical studies.
Dozens of vaccine clinics offering the Moderna vaccine have been hosted here in Pittsburgh.
The University of Pittsburgh even played a role in developing the Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in assisting with research and preclinical trials.
Just last week, the company announced that its vaccine was safe for adolescents.
If approved, the Moderna vaccine would have a full licensure of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.