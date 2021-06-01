PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today marks the turning of a new page, taking a major step towards post-pandemic life.

At 12:01 this morning, area businesses, bars, restaurants, places of worship, and more — all got the green light from the state to return to a sense of normalcy.

Pennsylvania lifted many of its COVID-19 restrictions, bringing a much needed semblance of normalcy to residents and businesses who have spent more than a year abiding by ever-changing rules.

Expect to see more people at gyms, salons, theaters — and don’t expect to see spaced out tables at restaurants.

Taylor Myers manages Local Bar & Kitchen on the South Side. She says she hopes the lifting of restrictions helps lessen people’s worries and will bring in more customers.

“Helps the atmosphere for sure. It’s a bar, everyone wants to go out, meet new people, mingle and walk around, so that’ll help. And I hope it encourages people to come out more and just enjoy themselves,” Myers said.

Businesses, events, and venues can all return to 100% capacity.

Also beginning today, the Port Authority of Allegheny County will begin lifting capacity limits before returning to full capacity in mid-June.

The Port Authority says it’s following CDC guidance by still requiring drivers and passengers to wear masks.

Churches in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh will open to full capacity today, as well.

The Diocese says Bishop David Zubik will encourage pastors to consider having some pews marked off where parishioners can still exercise social distancing.

In accordance with state orders, those who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks inside churches and parish buildings.

The lone restriction that will remain in place moving forward surrounds the wearing of masks.

People who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 must wear masks until June 28 or until 70% of Pennsylvanians are vaccinated — whichever comes first.