By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Anyone filing for unemployment in Pennsylvania should file by 9 p.m. tomorrow night before the system goes offline for upgrades.
The Department of Labor and Industry says people should file for their weekly benefits early, so they will be processed before the system is taken offline on Thursday.
The current 40-year-old unemployment system will start its transition to a modern system on Sunday.
The department says they expect the offline period to be brief, and the whole new system will be up and running on June 8.