By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting in Lawrence County.

Details are limited, but police tell KDKA at least one person was injured and taken to the hospital.

Police were seen investigating the area, with several evidence markers placed in the roadway.

The shooting took place early Tuesday morning along Cutoff Street.

Police had closed Mercer Road between Portersville Road and Lookout Avenue before 4:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Just before 7:00 a.m, police spent time focusing on an SUV that appeared to have a window that had been shot out.

State police are now focusing on this SUV. It appears the back window has been shot at. Parts of it have been shattered out. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/9fgmJk8ryN — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) June 1, 2021

The condition of the injured person is unknown at this time.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.