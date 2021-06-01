PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) — Pitcairn is stepping up enforcement of its 10 p.m. curfew for juveniles.
Police say it is an increased effort to keep kids safe in the wake of a string of violence targeting teenagers.READ MORE: Victor Steban, Accused Of Fatally Shooting Penn Twp. Couple, Held For Court
Pitcairn law enforcement has sent the word out on Facebook and elsewhere: if you are a juvenile, be home by 10 p.m. unless you have a good reason to be out.
Some Pitcairn residents say the curfew crackdown is just fine with them.READ MORE: Pa. Lawmakers Sponsors Bill That Would Allow Teenagers To Get Vaccines Without Parents' Consent
“I’m for it, 10 p.m. is pretty late,” said Fred Broerman. “I think it should be 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m.”
“They need to be inside doing their homework or something positive instead of being out here,” said Cynthia Brown. “There’s nothing in the street.”MORE NEWS: WATCH: Bill Cowher On Coaching Pittsburgh Steelers & Book 'Heart And Steel': 'I Reveal A Lot More Than I Ever Have'
There are exceptions to the curfew. You can be out late for a job, if you’re with an adult or if you have written permission from your parents to be out driving.