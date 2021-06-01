PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For months now, packs of young people on dirt bikes and ATVs known as ride-outs have been zooming down our streets, popping wheelies and weaving in and out of traffic.

On Monday, police say 200 to 300 roared through the city.

“I think it’s dangerous for everybody. For the riders themselves — if you’re zigging and zagging, popping wheelies through traffic, you’re endangering your own life — let alone for pedestrians, walkers, bikers, other cars that are out there,” said Councilman Corey O’Connor.

In April, Police Commander Ed Trapp issued this ultimatum: “We’re planning a crackdown on this stuff. If you keep it up we are going to work to get you and we will get you eventually.”

But thus far, only a few of these riders have been cited.

At the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Frankstown Monday afternoon, police tried to stop one pack but ended up detaining just one while the others sped away. They issued seven citations against the woman rider and confiscated her ATV, but people say they continue to see and hear the packs several times a week.

While the city and suburban police departments have a task force to address the packs, they must enforce the laws delicately. O’Conner, who heads the Public Safety Committee, says the danger is that if they chase the bikers, the young riders will flee and likely end up in an accident.

“Once you get there and there’s 20 of them and police chase them, you’re risking even more lives. I think that’s the problem public safety has,” he said.