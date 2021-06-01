By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh region has gained nearly 150,000 jobs since the height of the state's business closures and stay-at-home mandates last spring.
The state reports jobs in the seven-county Pittsburgh area were up about 14 1/2 percent in April, year-over-year.
The construction industry saw the largest gain with 6,500 new positions.
Professional and business services added 4,200 new jobs, while education and health services added more than 1,000.