PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While temperatures were still below average yesterday, we did see highs at least near the averages for this time of the year.

High temperatures yesterday hit 71 degrees with morning lows dropping to the mid 40’s.

Today’s highs should hit the mid-70s and in fact, I have Pittsburgh’s forecast high coming in at 76 degrees.

That’s also the ‘average’ high temperature for this time of the year.

Today is looking dry. You may question that as you walk out the door and are greeted with overcast skies.

High pressure is still the dominant feature controlling our weather.

I do have a 20% chance for rain in the forecast, but that isn’t for Pittsburgh and surrounding communities.

We may see some sprinkles along I-80 later today as a weak boundary settles in from the north.

Besides that, everyone will have to wait until Wednesday to see decent rain chances.

Wednesday’s rain chance will extend throughout the day.

Data is all over the place when it comes to when we can expect to see rain.

Around 50% of model data shows morning rain chances on Wednesday with the other half showing little in the way of rain until around 7:00 p.m.

I am leaning towards the later start to rain model runs at this point, but my confidence on a dry Wednesday morning is on the low side.

High temperatures will be near 80 degrees if we don’t see Wednesday morning rain.

Wednesday highs will likely be in the low 70’s if we see morning rain.

The best chance for rain this week will be on Thursday with several rounds of rain rolling through.

Some storms could be near severe criteria with strong wind and frequent lightning.

Downpours will also be possible.

With the chance for rain continuing through the day, highs will likely be a little cooler than the forecast high of 79 degrees on Wednesday.

I am forecasting Thursday’s highs to hit the low 70s.

I have a scattered rain chance for the afternoon on Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, I have both Saturday and Sunday hitting the mid-80’s with dry conditions.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.