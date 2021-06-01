By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Two 17-year-olds are facing gun charges in connection with a fight at the Ross Park Mall over the holiday weekend, according to the Trib.

The Trib reports that the teens won’t be charged with firing the guns because no witnesses actually saw the firearms being discharged.

Two teens were taken into custody and three guns were taken from the scene following the incident on Saturday.

KDKA’s news crew captured officers escorting the teens away from the Ross Township Police Department. Due to their age, their faces were blurred.

Ross Township Police believe a total of six people were involved in a fight inside the mall near Guest Services.

With a lack of security cameras, police have been relying on cell phone video showing what happened. Ross Township Police are now pleading with Simon Properties to install security cameras. Police say they are at a tactical and investigative disadvantage because Simon won’t install cameras.

RELATED STORIES:

Despite the chaos, no one wound up injured in the fight or while racing out of the mall to safety.