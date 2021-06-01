CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is no longer on the Board of Trustees at Robert Morris University.

According to the Tribune-Review, Colbert resigned.

His decision follows last week’s announcement that the school’s hockey teams were cut.

It’s something that hasn’t sat well with many RMU alumni.

Colbert graduated from Robert Morris in 1979 and joined the board in 2011.