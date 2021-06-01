GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Victor Steban, the man charged in connection to a double homicide and a list of other crimes is expected to face a judge today in Westmoreland County.

In addition to the double homicide charges, Steban is also charged with setting his own house on fire and is a suspect in several drive-by shootings.

Police say Steban also tried to car-jack two men as officers were closing in on him.

He’s also facing a number of gun-related charges.

As Steban sits behind bars, charged with Jake Erdeljac and Mara Casale’s deaths, the families of both victims are preparing for the hearing today.

Erdeljac’s father, Rob, knows he may not get all of the answers as to why his son was murdered, but he remembers the last phone call he and his son had just hours before Jake was shot and killed.

On the night of May 16th, police say Steban gunned down Jake and Casale at their Claridge home.

Police say they had just returned from a motorcycle ride.

Jake’s father doesn’t have all of the answers, but believes Steban was there to steal his son’s truck, which police said Steban did.

Rob said Jake had no connection with Steban other than an incident where his son bought some rounds of drinks.

While Jake’s father may never know why, he said what hurts the most is his son was living his best life with the woman he loved.

