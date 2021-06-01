By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISON CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — The man accused in a Westmoreland County crime spree that included the double murder of a local couple is headed to trial.

At his preliminary hearing Tuesday morning in front of a district magistrate, 53-year-old Victor Steban was held for court on charges of homicide, robbery, burglary and other weapons counts.

Steban is charged with double homicide in the shooting deaths of Penn Township couple Jacob Erdeljac and Mara Casale.

At the hearing, Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck accused Steban of waiting for the couple to come home and “ambushed them, opening fire with an AR-15.”

Westmoreland County Det. Randy Gardner took the stand during the hearing. In his testimony, he said Steban fired repeatedly and then walked up to a wounded Erdeljac and said, “I told you this was gonna happen. I told you not to run your mouth.”

Steban then allegedly shot Erdeljac in the head, Det. Gardner said.

Steban is facing additional charges that will require other hearings.

He is accused of shooting at homes and an attempted carjacking just before his apprehension. He is facing arson charges as well for allegedly setting fire to his own home.

Steban was eventually taken into custody on Route 30. Police say he had three weapons on him at the time.