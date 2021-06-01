By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $250,000 was sold this week in Westmoreland County.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says the winning numbers were 1-6-13-24-36 from the balls selected.
The ticket was sold at a Belle Vernon GetGo on Route 51 South on Monday, May 31.
The name of the winner has not been declared yet, but the winner must claim their prize within the year to receive it.
The lottery asks that you call 1-800-692-7481 if you have the winning ticket.