By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 42 new Coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 35 are confirmed and seven are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 2 years to 77 years with a median age of 35 years.
Out of the eight new deaths, two came from December and six came from May.
There have been 7,173 total hospitalizations and 101,378 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,953.
